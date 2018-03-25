Bollywood Celebrities & Their Look-Alike Siblings

Siblings often share with us some of the most memorable moments of our lives. From sharing secrets to partnering in crimes, they are our best buddies.It is common that siblings look like each other but there are some cases in which there is more than usual resemblance.

Let us have a look at some of those Bollywood siblings who look a lot like each other:

Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor

Fardeen Khan and Laila Khan

Rahul Roy and Rohit Roy

Anupam Kher and Raju Kher

Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan

Riya Sen and Rima Sen

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty

Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor

