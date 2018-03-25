These are the look alike siblings of Bollywood celebrities

Siblings often share with us some of the most memorable moments of our lives. From sharing secrets to partnering in crimes, they are our best buddies.It is common that siblings look like each other but there are some cases in which there is more than usual resemblance.
Let us have a look at some of those Bollywood siblings who look a lot like each other:
Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor
Fardeen Khan and Laila Khan
Rahul Roy and Rohit Roy
Anupam Kher and Raju Kher
Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan
Riya Sen and Rima Sen
Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty
Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy
Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor
Also Read:Actress Raai Lakshmi responds to marriage proposal made by her fan