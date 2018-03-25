Confirmed…!! Nayanthara gets engaged to Boyfriend

South Indian actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivn have never admitted to dating each other, but their social media posts are a give away to their rumoured relationship.

Recently, while receiving an award for Excellence in Entertainment in Chennai, Nayanthara left little for imagination when she said, “I thank my mom, dad, brother and ‘fiancé’ for constantly supporting me. This awards show is a lot different from all the film awards shows that I had attended so far. I will go back home even more inspired after seeing all the women achievers around me.”

Now it all seems clear as the pictures of Vignesh and Nayanthara are doing on the rounds on social media for a long time now. Shivn never lets go of an opportunity to appreciate or thank Nayanthara while it is the first time that Nayanthara has openly admitted to her relationship on a public forum. Speculation of the two getting married this year has also started doing the rounds.

So, can we speculate that marriage is on the cards for the duo? Nayantara is presently in good form as an actress and a star heroine who can pull off women-oriented scripts with elan. Vignesh Shivan is also enjoying a good phase in his career as a filmmaker. Both of them are in happy space and let’s wait for the marriage announcement when it happens.

Vignesh Shivn and Nayanthara reportedly met on the sets of the film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ and fell in love. the film turned out to be a big hit.

On the work front, Nayanthara is prepping up for her next film with Chiranjeevi titled ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ while Vignesh is enjoying the success of his Suriya-starrer ‘Thaanaa Serndha Koottam’. Nayanthara will also be collaborating with Ajith Kumar in ‘Viswasam’.

