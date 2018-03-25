Delicious eggs & sweet potato dish for breakfast

To some, it might be Ewwww!!!. Swwt potatoes and eggs? But give it a try for your breakfast.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

SAUSAGE-SWEET POTATO HASH & EGGS

This is a great dish that can be made anytime with minimal cleanup.

MAKES: 4 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 25 min.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 pound Italian turkey sausage links, casings removed

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch cubes

2 medium Granny Smith apples, chopped

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup chopped pecans

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 green onions, sliced

4 large eggs

DIRECTIONS

In a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray, cook sausage and sweet potatoes over medium-high heat 8-10 minutes or until sausage are no longer pink, breaking up sausage into crumbles.

Add apples, cranberries, pecans, and salt; cook and stir 4-6 minutes longer or until potatoes are tender. Remove from pan; sprinkle with green onions. Keep warm.

Wipe skillet clean and coat with cooking spray; place skillet over medium-high heat. Break eggs, one at a time, into the pan. Reduce heat to low. Cook to desired doneness, turning after whites are set if desired. Serve with hash.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

1 serving: 338 calories, 14g fat (3g saturated fat), 207mg cholesterol, 465mg sodium, 42g carbohydrate (23g sugars, 6g fiber), 15g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 2 starch, 2 medium-fat meat, 1/2 fruit.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.