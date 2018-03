TV star Sudeep Sahir, who is seen in Zee TV show ‘Woh Apna Sa’ as Arjun got injured. But all this happened when Sudeep was playing his son.

It so happened that while Sudeep was playing football with his son, the ball suddenly hit his little finger thereby leaving him injured.

Actor said, “Yes I have injured my finger and am shooting with the same. It is a ligament tear so it needed to be bandaged.”

?? … @rosewoodhotels ?? A post shared by Ssudeep Sahir (@ssudeepsahir) on Jan 1, 2018 at 9:52pm PST