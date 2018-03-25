South Indian movie’s hit star pairs people want to see again

South Indian films do a few things perfectly – influences us to dream big and have unrealistic expectations from our love life.

The fans also go nuts about their favorite stars. Although with every movie, they want a few on-screen couples who have given them ultimate (unrealistic) chemistry.

See them all:

Junior NTR and Kajal Agarwal

This pair looks very good in films and there is also evidence that the films that they have worked together have proved to be a super hit.

Mahesh Babu and Shruti Haasan

You must have seen Mahesh Babu and Shruti Haasan in the film Srimanthudu. The film proved to be Blockbuster, but the audience liked the pair of these two especially.

Allu Arjun and Rakul Preet Singh

The movie ‘Sarrainodu’ was loved by the audience and this movie has been seen over 120 million times on YouTube. In the movie, the pair of Allu Arjun and Rakul Preet Singh looked very good in the film and the pair is really quite beautiful.

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty

After the movie Bahubali, people have started calling Bahubali and Devsena to Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. Whenever this couple comes on the big screen, then there is a different enthusiasm among the people.

Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu worked together in films such as Theri and Kaththi and both films proved a super hit. Samantha has worked with Vijay again in the film Mersal and the result is also the same.