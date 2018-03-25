A British newspaper editor in UAE was intercepted guilty; he killed his wife with a hammer and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. Francis Matthew served as its editor from 1995-2005 and then became an editor-at-large at the newspaper ‘Gulf News’, Francis Matthew, who had faced the death penalty in the July 2017 for the murder of his wife Jane Matthew. He killed his wife over the 30 years life. During the Dubai Court of the first verdict read by Judge Fahad al-Shamsi, both of the Personnel: neither Matthew nor his lawyer not present in court. Matthew’s lawyer, Ali al-Shamsi, said he would appeal the sentence.

“Our family has been saddened by the sentence given to Francis Matthew, Jane’s killer. We believe the facts clearly demonstrate that this crime was a deliberate act,” Peter Manning, brother of Matthew’s wife told in a written statement.

Dubai police said “they were called to Matthew’s three-bedroom villa in Dubai’s Jumeirah neighborhood on July 4. There, they say they found his wife of over 30 years dead, and the editor told them robbers had broken into the home and killed her”.

During a later interrogation, however, police say Matthew told them his wife had grown angry with him because they were in debt and needed to move. Matthew said he got angry when his wife called him a “loser” and told him “you should provide financially,” according to police.

Matthew told police his wife pushed him during the argument. He then got a hammer and struck her wife twice in the head. The criminal insane had occurred in their bedroom, according to a police report. The next morning, Matthew tried to make it look like the house had been robbed and later went to work like nothing had happened, throwing the hammer in a nearby trash can, police said.

“In the defendant’s own version of events, he collected the murder weapon, a hammer, in the kitchen and carried it down two corridors of the house to the bedroom. There was time for him to consider his actions,” Manning said.