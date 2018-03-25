Here is a transgender beauty who is more beautiful than Bollywood actresses – See Pics

Here is a transgender beauty from Manipur who is more beautiful than Bollywood actresses

Here is one beautiful transgender, who is famous for her beauty, not only in India but also abroad.Even Aishwarya Rai will be surprised to see her beauty. This transgender is so beautiful that she can give strong competition to the Bollywood beauties.

This transgender’s name is Bishesh Huirem and she lives in Manipur. Her parents have accepted the reality and they support her in every way. 27-year-old Bishesh is also well educated. She has a degree in fashion design and is a well-known face in ‘mobile theatre’ popular in Manipur.

Bishesh also participated in Prestigious Beauty Pageant held in Thailand where she mesmerized everyone with her beauty and won the Beauty Pageant contest. Being a transgender, she also faces many social problems in everyday life but she has a full support of other transgenders in the state.

