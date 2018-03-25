how-to-deal-with-an-egoistic-and-arrogant-partner

Dealing with such persons is depending on Our relationship. An egotistic person can be someone who is prone to talking about themselves frequently or someone who appears vain or boastful. It can also be used to indicate someone who is opinionated, self-centered, or selfish, as well.

Stop being dependent on him emotionally or financially.

Do not be clingy at all. This is the worst thing you can do on an egoist.

Pay more attention to your grooming.

Spend time with your partner and make plans to go out.

Have a direct conversation about it.

Urge the person to grow and mature

Boost the person’s self-esteem.

Also Read: How to deal with a partner who flirts with others