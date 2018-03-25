Is BJP ready to face no-confidence motion? Amit Shah says yes

The BJP is celebrating as they have been winning the elections one after the another, much to the displeasure of the opposition.

Amit Shah, BJP President had slammed the opposition, particularly the Congress, for repeated disruptions in Parliament. He said they were doing so as they were unable to digest his party’s victory in one state after another, and asserted that the government was ready to face the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

On Friday for the 15th day, the Parliament was adjourned as the ruckus between the opposition and the government continued for the third week in the second leg of the Budget session.

Parties like the TDP, YSRC, TRS, AIADMK and the Congress have been creating ruckus during proceedings on various issues. After the TDP and YSRCP, the Congress too has given the notice to move a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the Modi government.

“The opposition is not able to digest our victory in states after states post-2014. That is why they are not allowing even a single minute of work in Parliament for the last 20 days,” Mr. Shah said addressing a rally of BJP booth unit chiefs in Guwahati.

The BJP has nothing to hide and is ready to face the no-confidence motion notices that the opposition parties have submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, he added.

Mr. Shah alleged that the Congress was trying to prevent discussion on the key schemes related to healthcare insurance and minimum support prices of products that are being introduced by the Modi government.

“The Prime Minister and the BJP want everything to be discussed in Parliament. But the Congress does not want that and it only shouts. They (Opposition) are doing it to prevent discussion of two very important schemes in the Budget,” Mr. Shah alleged.

He said that the government wants to discuss a scheme for 10 crore families with free healthcare up to ? 5 lakh, which will benefit around 50 crore people out of the total population of 125 crores. But the Opposition is not allowing it.

“The second scheme is related to farmers, who have never got the due price for their products since Independence. The scheme allows paying 1.5 times more minimum support prices than the expenses on seeds and farming. This is a big thing done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for poor farmers,” Mr. Shah said.

The Congress fears that discussion on these two schemes in Parliament will affect its popularity but the BJP will take it to the people if it is not allowed to take raise these in the House, he added.