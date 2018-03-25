Janhvi Kapoor clicked on the sets of Dhadak in Kolkata; see pics

Janhvi Kapoor resumed the shooting of her debut film Dhadak two weeks post her mother and iconic actress Sridevi’s demise. Taking baby steps towards normalcy, the 21-year-old was recently seen on the streets of Kolkata, shooting for the film.

In a crowded street, clad in a simple salwar kurta, Janhvi was seen shooting for an integral sequence in the film.

Dhadak is the official remake of superhit Marathi film Sairaat, which is produced by Karan Johar and is slated for July 6, 2018. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter.

Also Read: Bollywood Celebrities & Their Look-Alike Siblings