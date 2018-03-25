John Bailey has refused allegations of sexual harassment against him

John Bailey, President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, has refused all allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Bailey penned a memo to the Academy staff, saying media reports which accuse him of sexual misconduct, are “false” and that they “have served only to tarnish my 50-year career”. also said that the review process would take his name out from the allegations. Bailey had hired Attorney David Schindler to fight agaist the allegations.

Bailey said the allegations involved a “single named complaint” involving inappropriate touching while on a transport van on a movie set. Bailey has denied the claim, saying “That did not happen”, reports said.

“The fact that the existence of an allegation even became public thwarts the confidential review process that the Academy adopted and is supposed to follow when receiving complaints,” the note read.

“While there have been well-documented instances of individuals in this industry not treating women with respect, I am not one of them,” he wrote.

An Academy sub-committee led by David Rubin began investigating the claims in mid-March. The Academy did not comment on the investigation, as per their review process, which rules the organization may comment following a completed investigation.