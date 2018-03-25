Man gets 60 years imprisonment for this shocking reason

A Father gets 60 years imprisonment for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex.

Andrew James Turley was sentenced Friday after a jury in Harris County, Texas, convicted him of trafficking a child and compelling prostitution of someone under the age of 18, prosecutors said.

The sentence comes more than two years after Turley, 30, caught the attention of Houston police officers who saw a Craigslist ad called Play with Daddie’s Little Girl.”

Turley described his daughter as “younger than 10” as he arranged for a meeting with a potential client in more than 70 email exchanges, according to the Harris County district attorney’s office.

He told the client in several emails that he would give the child some sleep medication ahead of the encounter and that he charges $1,000 for two hours. The district attorney’s office said Turley implied that his daughter “might be too young for intercourse but everything else was OK.”

Turley was arrested in November 2015, after the undercover officer showed up at a Houston apartment where the child was living with her mother. Turley was in Houston to visit with his daughter, prosecutors said.

The girl was in a bedroom, unresponsive and lying naked under a blanket, ABC affiliate KTRK reported.

The child’s mother, who was not charged, did not know what Turley was doing, KTRK reported.