Massive shootout played in Uttar Pradesh

Two persons were gunned down by AK 47 rifle was seized by the U.P police in a separate encounter. It took 24 hours lifespan, the incident occurred in the western region of the State against suspected criminals.

“In Noida, the police shot dead Shravan Chaudhary, a murder accused who carried a bounty of ?50,000, after an “exchange of fire” early on Sunday. An AK-47 and a Single Barrel Breach Loading gun (looted by him) were recovered, police spokesperson Rahul Srivastava said.

In Saharanpur, police gunned down Ahsan, a resident of Shamli who carried a bounty of ?25,000, after police teams found his bike near Chilkana Road. According to police, they had been informed that two miscreants had stolen a bike and also robbed the rider, Nawab Singh, of cash near Husainpur police station around midnight on Saturday. Mr. Nawab gets shot and injured severely by the bullets.

When the accused were being chased, they started shooting at the police team near Mandi. “Police team responded back with firing,” Mr. Srivastava said, adding that Ahsan was injured and shifted to a hospital where he was declared no more. A Sub-Inspector, Sachin, was injured and was now recovering, police said. Police recovered the looted bike and money, and a 9mm pistol from the accused.

In Ghaziabad, one Rahul sustained firearm injuries after a crackdown by the police near Sihanigate late on Saturday. He was arrested and a motorbike, illegal weapon and cartridges have been recovered from the accused.

In another encounter in the same district, Sonu — a murder accused carrying a bounty of ?25,000 — was arrested from the Vijayanagar area. The accused and the SHO of the Vijayanagar police station suffered injuries in the incident, the police said.

In Muzaffarnagar, two accused and a Sub-Inspector received bullet injuries after an “exchange of fire” late on Saturday. The accused were asked to stop at a check-post in Budhana but they sped away.