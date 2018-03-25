Mumbai kid’s dreams come true for a day

What is your dream job? Or are you living your dream job? If your not better get to it. Live at least a day doing your dream job, like this kid.

A seven-year-old boy who has cancer had his dream of becoming an “inspector of the Mumbai police” fulfilled when he was sworn in as an inspector of Mulund police station, Mumbai for a few hours on Thursday.

The child, Ashish Aprit Mandal, was diagnosed with brain cancer in October. He said he wishes to become an inspector when he grows up.

READ ALSO: Here is the truth about Irrfan Khan’s Brain Cancer Rumours

Mumbai Police and Make A Wish (an NGO organization) fulfilled the little boy’s dream. The foundation arranges to fulfill “wishes” of children, aged between three and 17 and living with life-threatening medical conditions.

Ashish sat on the senior inspector’s chair for a few minutes and opened a few registers and went through it as if he were inspecting them.

“Ashish was overjoyed with the entire experience. Even we, policemen, were glad to see him happy.” said senior inspector of Mulund police station, Sripad Kale.

READ ALSO: Follow these easy steps to get your Dream job in UAE

The police tweeted and uploaded Ashish’s picture while cutting a cake.