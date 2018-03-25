nirmala-sitharaman-feels-that-india-is-ready-to-face-any-kind-of-situation-in-doklam

India’s Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has expressed her confidence in the Indian army by stating that India is ready to face any kind of situation in Doklam. The minister was attending a military event in Dehradun when she expressed her view on the Doklam issue.

She said, “We are alert & ready for any unforeseen situation in Doklam. We are constantly working on the modernisation of our forces. We will maintain our territorial integrity.”

Earlier, Indian ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale had dismissed recent reports that the Chinese military is expanding its infrastructure and ammunition in the Doklam area, thereby preparing for a war. “No, I can tell you that in Doklam area, which we call close proximity or sometimes the face-off site, the area where there was close confrontation or close proximity between Indian and Chinese military troops, there is no change taking place today,'” he said.

It must be noted that the tension between the two nations has been increasing ever since the 73-day stand-off at Doklam in last year. As per latest reports, PM Modi will be meeting Chinese president Xi Jinping in June to discuss the matter.