Photo Album || Rare and Unseen Pics of Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is one actress who wears her heart on her sleeves and dares to have a point of view. Rightly termed as the fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam is a total family girl when it comes to her personal life.

The actress, who is close to both of her parents, took to her Instagram handle to wish her mother Sunita Kapoor on her birthday today. She posted a picture of herself with her mommy where she can be seen traditionally dressed in a yellow saree while Sunita is seen smiling for the picture in a red ethnic attire.

Calling her mom her “favourite person in the world”, she captioned the picture as, “Happy happy birthday to my favourite person in the world. Ma you will always be the ideal I look up to.. love you the most! ????????????? @kapoor.sunita

