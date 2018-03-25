Photos and videos of Human-like faced Monkey getting viral

On Chinese social media, multiple photos and videos have emerged of a monkey who looks amazingly similar to a human. The video of the monkey, which is basically a black-capped Capuchin, has been viewed as many as eight million times on Chinese social media Weibo.

The monkey presently resides at the Tianjin Zoo. The reason why he has become a sensation in his human-like expressions which amusing dazed and confused look.

See video:

Video courtesy: CGTN

The video was uploaded on YouTube by China’s CGTN on Sunday. As per the Chinese media, these black-capped capuchins were originally from Central and South America. National Geographic says this particular type of monkeys is favored to work in TV and film.