Popular Indian cricketer injured in road accident

Mohammed Shami met with a road accident on his way to Delhi on Sunday. He was travelling in a car from Dehradun.

Things are not going well for the Indian speedster, as his car that he was travelling in collided with a truck. He got stitches after getting head injuries and is currently taking rest in Dehradun.

The accident took place around 6 am this morning as Shami was on his way to the Abhimanyu Academy for practice.

Shami got 3-4 stitches on top of his right eye. He was treated at the CMI hospital in Dehradun by plastic surgeon Tarun Jain.

Shami is in the middle of a bitter dispute with his wife Hasin Jahan after she filed a complaint of adultery and domestic abuse against the cricketer in Kolkata earlier this month.