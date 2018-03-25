Prime membership ending, Jio users waiting for the next step

Reliance Jio started a boom in India by offering free internet browsing and unlimited voice calls for the first six months. such a golden offer results from the explosion of wide subscribers and gains about 100 million even before the beginning of formal paid mode. 2017, Jio network launched its own prime membership that offers additional data and calling benefits as opposed to regular users.

The price of Jio membership was kept at Rs 99 and the company claimed to have gained nearly 100 million users who have subscribed to the membership. but the delight of subscribers going down cause of the offer is going to be expired on March 31, 2018. subscribers await the next offer and how it concludes.

Chances are likely that Jio will ask its Jio Prime subscribers to continue their subscription with another annual payment of Rs 99 and avail additional data, voice calling and access to Jio Apps. The company has not planned as to what it plans to do at the end of Prime subscription on March 31.

Following factors need to be taken into account that Jio Prime did not gather a lot of traction when it was first announced and Jio had to extend the free subscription from the initial three months to another three months until March 31, 2017, to bring more customers in the subscription list. The service had the validity until March 31, 2018, regardless of when customers subscribed to the service.