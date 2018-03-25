prime-minister-modi-to-teach-yoga-through-his-3d-avatar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a great ambassador of Yoga and has often urged the world to practice yoga as it is a great practice that can rejuvenate the mind and body. Recently, PM Modi released a 3D animation video which shows him depicting a yoga posture known as Trikonasana.

The video was released during 42nd edition of the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat program. While releasing the video, he said that though he is not a Yoga teacher, people have made him one through the video. He said, “I am not a Yoga teacher, but some people with their creativity has made me one. A 3D video of mine has been made, which I will share with you all.” He expressed hope that this video will inspire many to take up the healthy practice of Yoga.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi reveals the real reason by which why the opposition is demoralised

The Prime Minister also said that the popularity of yoga is increasing day by day throughout the world. Many countries have recognized the importance of yoga and have adopted it as part of their lifestyle.