Qantas flight QF9 non-stop flight from Australia to Britain landed in London

The first non-stop scheduled flight from Australia to Britain landed in London on Sunday after a 17 hour, five-minute journey across 14,875 km from Perth and QF9 departed Perth at 6.57 p.m.The historic Qantas flight QF9, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with more than 230 passengers and crew on board and has 20 percent better fuel efficiency than similar-sized aircraft, covered the 14,875km.

The landing marked the first commercial passenger jet journey direct between Australia and Europe. After touchdown Captain Lisa Norman, who was one of four working pilots on board, expressed: “I would like to welcome you to the history book of aviation.

Joyce said the earliest Qantas flights between Australia and the UK – known as the “kangaroo route” – had taken four days and involved seven stops. The flight will be the world’s second-longest after Qatar Airways’ route from Doha to Auckland, which spans 14,529km, according to the International Air Transport Association.

Passengers did have to endure a period of some turbulence as the plane skirted Cyclone Marcus, a storm off the west coast of Australia, shortly after take-off.