Rahul Gandhi goes to NCC event, says don’t know about NCC : Watch Video

Congress president Rahul Gandhi during a session with the students of Maharani’s Arts College for Women in Karnataka’s Mysuru on Saturday.

While addressing the women students, the Congress chief said that he does not know much about the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

Trollers swung into action after Rahul said, “‘I don’t know the details of NCC training and that type of stuff, so I won’t be able to answer that question.”

His response came after one of the students questioned, “What benefits will you give to NCC cadets after passing ‘C’ certificate examination?”

“Everybody in India knows what NCC is. It is a thing to be aware about and everyone should have knowledge about it,” NCC cadet Maulik Kumar told.

NCC cadet Sanjana Singh expressed surprise at his off-hand remark and said: “It isn’t ‘other stuff’. It’s the second line of defence. Hope Rahul Gandhi learns about it. It’s important for [a] leader to know about it.”

Cadet Hardik Dahiya offered to enlighten the Gandhi scion about the NCC’s role and functions in the country.

“NCC is like the 2nd Army. We’re around 15 lakh in India. After C certificate, we need more opportunities to make India proud. He should at least know about it,” Dahiya told.

Watch Video :