rahul-gandhi-lashes-out-at-pm-modi-for-leaking-data-through-narendra-modi-app

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has recently launched a new attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the latter’s official android application. The Congress chief accused that PM Modi has been leaking information of people to certain third party US-based companies. Mr. Gandhi also took the opportunity to criticise the media for ignoring such important news.

Rahul Gandhi made the allegation by posting a sarcastic comment on his twitter page. The post says, “Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India’s Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies. Ps: Thanks mainstream media, you’re doing a great job of burying this critical story, as always.”

The Congress chief also attached a link to a news report about Elliot Alderson’s allegations that personal data of millions of users in India who had downloaded the Narendra Modi app had been compromised. According to Alderson, who is a French security official, the personal details of these users had been given to a third party domain without their consent.

It must be noted that the accusation against the Prime Minister has emerged in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal regarding data leak.