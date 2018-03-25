Salman khan and katrina kaif drinking coffee from same cup : Watch Video

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were caught on the camera when sharing a cup of coffee during the press conference of The Da-Bangg Tour in Pune.

In the video, that has been going viral on the social media, Salman is seen offering his cup of coffee to Katrina, who is seated beside him, which the actress happily obliges. She is then seen taking a sip from the cup.

After drinking from the cup, Katrina offers it back to Salman and minces few words, probably asking him to drink the coffee from the cup. Well, the video took us back to days when Salman and Katrina were a happy go couple and were totally inseparable.

Watch Video :