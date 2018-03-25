Salman Khan says `Veergati’ actress not his co-star, and did this

In a recently held press conference for his Da-bangg tour in Pune, Salman Khan was quizzed about the Veergati actress and her plight. when someone addressed her as Salman’s co-star, the actor shared that Pooja was not his co-star but the actress was paired opposite his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri in Veergati.

Speaking further about the actress, Salman said, ” I just heard about it, and are trying help our as much as we can. Our team is already on to it and taking care of it. I didn’t know she was going through a difficult phase like this. I think she will be ok.”

Actress Pooja Dadwal, who was part of Salman Khan starrer 1995 film Veergati is suffering from Tuberculosis and lung disease. She’s admitted in the general ward of Mumbai’s Shivdi Hospital. The actress was in poor financial state and couldn’t bear the medical expenses to take care of herself. On learning about her condition, Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan had come out in her support.