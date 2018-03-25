siddaramiah-joins-chandrababu-naidu-in-criticising-the-bjp

Following Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s attack against the Central government, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah also has come out criticising the NDA government over its allocation of funds. The Karnataka CM also lashed out at BJP chief for claiming that the Centre has been releasing adequate funds to each and every state.

Siddaramiah said on twitter, “Shri Amit Shah has no understanding of the Constitution & the division of central taxes bet. centre & states. He keeps lying about Karnataka receiving 2 lakh crores when we got 90000 cr. till 2017-18, the first 3 years of 14FC. And he thinks what we got was charity & not our right!” It must be noted that both BJP and Congress have been involved in a war of words over various issues regarding election-bound Karnataka.

Earlier, BJP chief Amit Shah had claimed that though the central government had released adequate funds for states, the state governments have failed to utilize them properly. According to him, BJP was committed to the cause of development of Andhra Pradesh but Naidu allowed the mandate earned by the two parties “be squandered for political reasons”. Shah went on to say that the government had released 1,050 crores in the first three years after coming to power as special development assistance but only 12 percent of this amount has been used by the state government.

This forced Naidu to come up attacking the BJP by saying that Amit Shah is spreading fake news which proves the attitude of his party. He also said that Andhra Pradesh, in spite of its great performance in various sectors, has been ignored by the central government and that is the reason why the state has been unable to attract major industries.

It must be noted that Siddaramiah’s support to Naidu can be seen as an indication of the development of a new alliance including Congress and various regional parties against the BJP.