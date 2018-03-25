Suicide bomber killed one and injured eight others

A bomb blast killed at least one person and injured eight others, tragic incident staged near a Shia mosque in the western Afgan City of Herat. a suicide killer who reached the place and exploded with the bomb. The Islamic States claimed the responsibility and also followed another blast claimed by the group in Kabul last week, in the blast around 30 people lost their lives near a Shia as the city celebrated Nowruz, the Persian new year.

Deputy police chief Aminullah Amin said two bombers had attempted to enter the mosque but were disrupted by guards at the site who opened fire on them.

Herat, one of the most prosperous cities in Afghanistan, has seen series episodes of violence but has not suffered the same level of attacks as the capital Kabul.

The series of attacks over recent years, many claimed by Islamic State groups, have killed hundreds of Shias, many from the Hazara ethnic minority.

The violence has gone on alongside a general deterioration in security in Afghanistan as Taliban insurgents have fought government forces across much of the country, killing thousands of civilians every year.