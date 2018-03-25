This country launches WhatsApp hotline for reporting fake news

To curb fake news, Egypt has announced a new hotline for citizens that will run on WhatsApp and will allow them to report news that aims to “to endanger the nations security or public interests”, the media reported.

Egypt’s citizens can report any of the fabricated news violations by sending messages to the General Prosecution office via the WhatsApp hotline, The Next Web reported.

It was launched on March 12 and the announcement was made through a statement by Egypt’s General Prosecution office.

“This comes to apply the orders of the Prosecutor General Nabil Sadek to monitor what is being published on different media outlets and social media websites,” the statement said.

This comes as the communications committee of the Egyptian Parliament has been discussing articles of a government draft law to counter IT-related crimes, the report added.