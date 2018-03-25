This is the reason why Virat refused to act with Deepika Padukone For an Ad

Virat is one of the biggest brands in the world of advertising and the same can be said for the gorgeous Deepika Padukone.

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangaluru were in talks with the company Goibibo for sponsorship with Rs.11 crores. In the advertisement, Virat Kohli had to share the screen space with Deepika Padukone.

The deal gets failed because Virat Kohli refuses the offer of sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone. If you are thinking it is because of Anushka Sharma then you are wrong. Well, it’s not Virat Kohli’s personal call. The reason behind is refusal is Royal Challengers Bangalore had a clause in the contract, according to which Virat Kohli can’t share the screen space with any Bollywood actor.

Due to this Virat Kohli had to say no to the Goibibo company which was in no mood to make an advertisement without Deepika Padukone, who is the brand ambassador for the company.

Also Read: Bollywood actresses who married younger men – See Pics