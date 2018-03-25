this-is-what-happened-to-a-9-year-old-after-undergoing-ear-surgery

A nine-year-old girl named Amina who was born with hearing loss has undergone a surgery at University Hospital Sharjah. The girl, who could only understand sign language and lip read, underwent a cochlear implant by the hospital’s ENT consultant Dr. Ahmad Munzer Alwaa.

Hospital authorities said that the surgery was successful and Amina has started reacting to sounds. According to sources, Amina was all smiles when she heard her mother’s voice for the first time. The doctors also made appropriate tests so as to make sure that Amina is able to hear properly. “We set the signal at low and then slowly saw her reaction when she responded to sound,” said Dr. Alwaa

The delicate surgery was done recently as cochlear implant was placed on the bone behind the ear. The electrical impulses in the implant stimulate the nerve to the brain and transmit sound to the brain. However, the sound may not be the same as a normal person would hear. “An implant is most beneficial if done as early on as possible – ages between one to two years are the best because this is when children are learning the language and an implant can aid hearing and development,” he explained.

The surgery, which is quite expensive, was sponsored by the Sharjah TV as a part of their World Hearing Day celebration. They also sponsored for other two children in the hospital.