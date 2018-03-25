Trump’s new plan has been criticized by conservatives

United States President Donald Trump stays on his decision to sign a $1.3 trillion federal spending bill, pointing to billions in new funding for the military and national security purposes.

Mr. Trump says on Twitter Sunday that because of the added military funding, “many jobs are created and our Military is again rich.” He says building his signature border wall “is all about National Defense.”

The President sought $25 billion for his border wall, but the plan includes much less $1.6 billion. Mr. Trump tweets that it’s “just a down payment” and the “rest of the money will come.” Conservatives have criticised Mr. Trump for signing the giant budget bill.

The President said on Friday he was disappointed regarding the funding but needed to sign it to fund the military purposes and defense security, to make it more strong and everlasting.