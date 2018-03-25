uidai-to-introduce-a-significant-feature-in-aadhar-card

The UIDAI has announced that it will introduce a significant feature in the Aadhar cards in order help those who run into problems in biometric authentication due to various reasons. According to reports, UIDAI will be introducing face authentication from July 1.

In a presentation titled `1 billion+’ which was shown to the Supreme Court the UIDAI has emphasized the robustness of the Aadhaar encryption system saying that breaking it may take more than the age of the universe for the fastest computer on earth. UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey also informed that the proposed face authentication feature will be introduced by July 1. He said, “Face authentication shall be available in fusion mode along with one more authentication factor like fingerprint/iris/OTP from July 1, 2018.”

ALSO READ: Union Minister KJ Alphons lashes out at Aadhar critics

Mr. Pandey also rubbished all rumors which state that the Aadhar is not secure. According to him, UIDAI does not collect purpose, location or details of transaction. As per latest reports, 1,696.38 crore Aadhaar authentications and 464.85 crore eKYC transactions have been performed so far.