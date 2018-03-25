union-minister-alphons-makes-a-controversial-statement-against-aadhar-critics

Union Minister KJ Alphons has landed up in a controversy on Sunday while trying to defend the Aadhaar. When quizzed about recent reports regarding an Aadhaar data breach, the minister went on to say that those who are ready to strip naked and submit their biometrics while applying for a US visa are the ones ‘creating a ruckus’ over an Aadhaar data breach.

The minister said, “I filled up to 10 pages for US Visa form. We have absolutely no problem giving our fingerprints and getting our body naked before the white man at all. When your own government asks for your name and address, there is a massive revolution saying it’s intrusion into privacy.”

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at PM Modi for leaking data through Narendra Modi app

According to Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, the biometric data submitted to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is completely secure. He further said that Aadhar information can be accessed only by authorized government agencies. Alphons also rubbished the reports which claimed that Prime Minister Modi’s official android application was sharing users’ information to a third party US-based company without any consent. “You think Prime Minister is going to give your data to a private company! Don’t believe such fake stories,” Alphons added.