Wax Museum at Jaipur surprize visitors with “Robot Welcoming”

Rajasthan’s famous Jaipur Wax Museum, placed on the premises of the famous Nahargarh Fort on the Aravali Hills where the viewers welcomed by Robot and also provide the pieces of information regarding the Wax museum’s questions and answers, like a “well-trained guide“ said Anoop Srivastava, the founder-director of the museum.

The functioning of the robot, the museum director said it would be able to rotate it’s he by 28 degrees and demonstrate to its visitors’ various exhibits with its hands. The next plan for upgrading the robot plans to fit a 7-inch TV screen on the chest which helps to see the visitors what would be the robot saying.

“I always wanted to introduce innovative features to the museum as it is very important to surprise and engage the audience. We live in a technology-driven world where everyone looks out for something new and different,” he said.

“We had been working on the ‘robotic guide’ concept for a year. The 5-feet-10-inches tall robot will communicate with people in English. But we will update the software to include the Hindi language as well,” Srivastava said,

“We are also working on the advanced stages wherein the robot will be able to recognize faces, images and other robots. The ‘smart’ robots will welcome the visitors, sing songs and interact with them as well,” Srivastava said.

The museum showcases wax and silicon statues of personalities like Maharana Pratap, Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Mother Teresa, Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar and erstwhile Jaipur rulers, among others.