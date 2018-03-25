Why Indian-American drove the burning van to the Air-force base: mystery remains

The FBI is don’t have any clear statement regarding the case, why Indian-American Hafiz Kazi drove a burning wan loaded with propane tanks and gasoline canisters onto a major US Air Force base in California and had a fiery death.The FBI said Kazi’s intentions for the quick incident at the Travis Air Force Base remains nothing to reveal or still stays a question mark, and it has not yet discovered any connection to the act of terror.

“Why did this individual end up at the front gate of Travis Air Base, on fire, and now deceased? And we don’t have the answers to that.” It is not yet known what killed Kazi, Ragan said.

The Solano County Sheriff’s coroner is conducting an autopsy to decide the cause of death. Investigators found five propane tanks, three plastic one-gallon gasoline cans, three phones, and several lighters in the van, as well as a gym bag with personal items. Ragan said agents found one video on a phone that was of no real substance. throughout the proper search, has not yet found any connection to the act of terror.

“We don’t have any nexus to terrorism at this point,” he said. Ragan said that Kazi was originally from India and has been living in the United States as a legal permanent resident since about 1993.

Regan stated that Kazi has spent most of his time in the San Francisco Bay area, for the accurate record. the investigators are still in seeking to find out specifically where he residence recently. according to the past of his life, he runs as a taxi driver and it is not yet confirmed that he works as a taxi driver during the tragic incident took place.Agents have identified some of the connections between him and interviewing with them.

They also analyzing his cyber activities such; social media, emails, and the phones found in the van. Don’t find any of Kazi’s family members in the U.S but connect one member who lives in India and notified the death of Kazi. As Kazi’s van approached the main gate at Travis on Wednesday, evening flames could be seen coming from inside the van went through the initial checkpoint, veered off and crashed, Ragan said.

First responders tried to rescue Kazi, who appeared to be on fire, but the doors were locked and could not be opened. He died at the scene. No shots were fired, and the incident was first believed to be an accident, Ragan said. Officers from the nearby Fairfield Police Department and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations arrived on the scene and saw propane tanks inside the van. At that point, the FBI was called in, as were Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technicians. The late driver was eventually identified through his fingerprints, but he was so badly burned that investigators were unable to identify him immediately after his death, the report said.

Travis Air Force Base is home to 10,000 military personnel and is a major hub for logistics and military cargo in the Pacific. It is the largest military airport base and includes facilities for airlift and aerial refueling. “The investigation is ongoing and there are no current known threats to the base or community,” the base said.” The main gate has reopened and all other facilities are operating as normal.”