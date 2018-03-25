Yemenite women can now open her mouth after 29 years

A 30-year-old woman from Yemen recently had solid food for the first time in her life after a tumor that fused her mouth shut was surgically removed.

The woman identified as Fatima lived on a liquid diet for 29 years. She visited various doctors in Yemen but none could figure out her problem. So, she came to India in hope to get a cure.

“Fatima visited me complaining of mouth closure, head, and ear pain. She was suffering from this problem since birth. Not only this, she doesn’t even remember, the last time she opened her mouth,” Dr. JB Garde, a consulting oral and maxillofacial surgeon in Pune, India.

The medical tests revealed that a small tumor was present near her earlobe, and the joint got fused to the skull bone. This kind of tumor is known as Osteoma.

Recently, a similar incident was reported in India where a 39-year-old man spent all his life on a liquid diet because he couldn’t open his mouth. Rajendra Panchal from Pune, India, had met with an accident when he was just one-year-old and the resulting injury restricted his ability to open his mouth. He ate solid food for the first time after a surgery in Pune.