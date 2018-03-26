Sophie Mangena’s mother, suffers dementia, was among the 144 psychiatric patients transferred from the psychiatric facility by South Africa’s Gauteng provincial government hurriedly transferred 1,711 state-funded psychiatric patients in 2015 and 2016 from Life Esidimeni, a private health care provider, to other facilities, dozens of which were not properly licensed. The death toll is expected to be higher: Two years later, the whereabouts of 44 patients are still unknown.

Sophie Mangena was shocked after she intercepted her mother with other patients; the transfer of her mother did without making a phone call to the family or relatives. She inquired about her mother to a nurse when she has been aware her mother’s absence and nurse didn’t know where her mother exactly.

By the available information that, her mother might have been taken to Takalani, a little-known facility in Johannesburg’s Soweto Township. The 56-year-old matriarch had lost weight in much decline and she was barely recognizable, in the state of shivering and hungry, she was in dirty cloths and barefoot, unfortunately she died a few days later.

Read More: http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/03/26/trump-ordered-expels-of-60-russian-officials.html

The experience is “a terrible tale of death and torture of mental health care users,” ruled former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, who last week issued a report awarding Ms. Mangena’s family and 134 other relatives of victims $1,01,000 each.

For reasons that remain unclear, the government made the transfers between October 2015 and June 2016 in a rushed process that family members and Life Esidimeni staff have repeatedly described as “chaotic.”

A health ombudsman’s report released in February 2017 called the process “negligent and reckless and showed a total lack of respect for human dignity.”