144 psychiatric patients died in South Africa

Sophie Mangena’s mother, suffers dementia, was among the 144 psychiatric patients transferred from the psychiatric facility by South Africa’s Gauteng provincial government hurriedly transferred 1,711 state-funded psychiatric patients in 2015 and 2016 from Life Esidimeni, a private health care provider, to other facilities, dozens of which were not properly licensed. The death toll is expected to be higher: Two years later, the whereabouts of 44 patients are still unknown.

Sophie Mangena was shocked after she intercepted her mother with other patients; the transfer of her mother did without making a phone call to the family or relatives. She inquired about her mother to a nurse when she has been aware her mother’s absence and nurse didn’t know where her mother exactly.

By the available information that, her mother might have been taken to Takalani, a little-known facility in Johannesburg’s Soweto Township. The 56-year-old matriarch had lost weight in much decline and she was barely recognizable, in the state of shivering and hungry, she was in dirty cloths and barefoot, unfortunately she died a few days later.

The experience is “a terrible tale of death and torture of mental health care users,” ruled former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, who last week issued a report awarding Ms. Mangena’s family and 134 other relatives of victims $1,01,000 each.

For reasons that remain unclear, the government made the transfers between October 2015 and June 2016 in a rushed process that family members and Life Esidimeni staff have repeatedly described as “chaotic.”

A health ombudsman’s report released in February 2017 called the process “negligent and reckless and showed a total lack of respect for human dignity.”

