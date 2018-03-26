40 Girls stripped and body searched at hostel: Files complaint

In a shocking episode Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar city, nearly 40 girls were stripped searched after a used sanitary napkin was found in their hostel premises.

The girls of one of the hostels in the Dr. Hari Singh Gour University complained to the vice-chancellor on Sunday against a caretaker and the warden who body-searched them, after a used sanitary pad was found lying outside a bathroom.

They alleged that the warden ordered this outrageous decree to ascertain which girl was menstruating and might be responsible for not disposing of the pad properly.

Also Read: Unanimously a bill passed for death penalty raping girls under 12

After the incident, RP Tiwari, Vice-Chancellor of the university condemned the incident and assured that an inquiry will be ordered soon.

“It’s unfortunate and condemnable. I told students that they’re all like my daughter and I apologize to them. I also assured them that action will be taken in this regard. If warden is found to be at fault, an action will definitely be taken against her.”