40 Girls stripped and body searched at hostel: Files complaint

searching stripped in hostel

In a shocking episode Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar city, nearly 40 girls were stripped searched after a used sanitary napkin was found in their hostel premises.

The girls of one of the hostels in the Dr. Hari Singh Gour University complained to the vice-chancellor on Sunday against a caretaker and the warden who body-searched them, after a used sanitary pad was found lying outside a bathroom.

They alleged that the warden ordered this outrageous decree to ascertain which girl was menstruating and might be responsible for not disposing of the pad properly.

Also Read: Unanimously a bill passed for death penalty raping girls under 12

After the incident, RP Tiwari, Vice-Chancellor of the university condemned the incident and assured that an inquiry will be ordered soon.

“It’s unfortunate and condemnable. I told students that they’re all like my daughter and I apologize to them. I also assured them that action will be taken in this regard. If warden is found to be at fault, an action will definitely be taken against her.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR