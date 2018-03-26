Akshay Kumar turned rickshaw-driver in real life for this reason

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar turned a rickshaw driver for his wife Twinkle KhannaThe power couple seems to enjoy “the ride” in a picture shared on social media.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are not only one of the most loving couples in Bollywood but are also the coolest. The Mr and Mrs Khiladi are always at their quirky best and never fail to amuse their fans.

Twinkle recently took to her Instagram to share the idea of her “Perfect Sunday”. Posting a picture where Akshay Kumar can be seen riding a rickshaw while Twinkle sits on the passenger seat, she captioned the image as, “My perfect Sunday though it may seem insane to some! Woke up at 4 am and got in a solid 2 and a half hours of undisturbed writing time, a brisk walk with my dog and some goofing around with my rather cute rickshaw driver-All before 9 am.”

On the work front, Akshay has an array of projects lined up before him which includes, ‘Kesari’, ‘Houseful 4’ and ‘Gold’.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan joined wife Gauri Khan for a private dinner: See Pics