Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani got engaged to Shloka Mehta in Goa in a private ceremony recently. Shloka is the youngest daughter of Russell Mehta, Managing Director, Rosy Blue India, one of the country’s leading diamond companies.

In the engagement function, Nita Ambani was seen wearing a white ethnic dress whereas Mukesh Ambani wore half-sleeves check shirt. Kokilaben wore a pink saree.

Akash Ambani was donned in trouser and blazer. Whereas, Shloka was seen wearing a grey-colored rose-border shimmery gown. Shloka’s gown is of British label Needle and Thread. The price of the gown is 850 pounds means Rs 75 thousand.