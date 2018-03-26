BJP alleges that Congress app downloads users data

Congress has hit out at its rival BJP for allegedly downloading the data of its user vis Na Mo App.

And BJP has replied in like.

BJP) media cell in-charge Amit Malviya on Monday alleged data leak to Singapore on downloading the Congress application.

Taking to Twitter, Malviya said:

Hi! My name is Rahul Gandhi. I am the President of India’s oldest political party. When you sign up for our official App, I give all your data to my friends in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/ceCTkod17D — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) March 26, 2018

In subsequent tweets, he cited bits from the Congress web site’s privacy policy.

Full marks to @INCIndia for stating upfront that they’ll give your data to **practically anyone** – undisclosed vendors, unknown volunteers, even ‘groups with similar causes’. In theft of all forms, Congress has never been discreet! pic.twitter.com/FCSIv6nPMn — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) March 26, 2018

The bit Malviya highlighted from the Congress party’s privacy policy when using its website, says: “For making the use of Website effective and resourceful Indian National Congress may share your information with vendors, consultants, and other service providers or volunteers who are engaged by or working with us and who need access to such information to carry out their work for us; with candidates, organizations, groups or causes that we believe have similar political viewpoints, principles or objectives”.

READ ALSO: Who is responsible for the data leaks? BJP or Congress?

The remaining portion of that paragraph not highlighted about the Congress’s privacy policy says: “…when you give us your consent to do so, including if we notify you on the Website, that the information you provide will be shared in a particular manner and you provide such information; when we believe in good faith that we are required to do so by law, court order, as requested by other government or law enforcement authority…”

Malviya said that “implications are grave” about the part of the Congress’s privacy policy about sharing users” information “with candidates, organizations, groups or causes that we believe have similar political viewpoints, principles or objectives”.

When Congress says they will share your data with like-minded groups, the implications are grave. From Maoists, stone pelters, Bharat Ke Tukde Gang, Chinese embassy to globally ‘renowned’ orgs like Cambridge Analytica, the field is extensive and wide open. pic.twitter.com/E6S8MJwgiy — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) March 26, 2018

The BJP leader said those with viewpoints similar to the Congress could mean, “Maoists, stone pelters, Bharat Ke Tukde Gang, Chinese embassy to globally ‘renowned’ orgs like Cambridge Analytica, the field is extensive and wide open.”

Malviya then again alleged the Congress has links with disgraced data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica which illegally mined 50 million US users’ data without their permission.

However, the Congress was quick to counter the claim.