Congress deletes its official app and website following BJP’s allegation

In a recent development, the Congress party has taken down its official Android app and party membership website today after an allegation was made by the BJP saying that the Congress app is leaking data to a Singapore based company. The android application of the party is currently unavailable on Google Play store while the membership site displays the message, ‘We are incorporating minor changes to the website. Please visit us again in a while to access the INC Membership process.’

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at PM Modi for leaking data through Narendra Modi app

Earlier, the Congress had targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by accusing that his official app, Narendra Modi android application, has been sharing the user data with a US based third party company without any consent. The allegation was made soon after the emergence of the massive Cambridge Analytica scandal in which data of Facebook users were allegedly misused to favour political parties.

However, soon after Congress allegation against Prime Minister’s official app, BJP lashed out at the Congress by claiming that the opposition party has been leaking data to a Singapore based company.