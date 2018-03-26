Scientist develops consumable Human meat in lab

Professional atheist Richard Dawkins said that if the lab-grown human meat will help in eliminating the taboo against cannibalism, then it should be definitely tried. Dawkins commented on the Independent article, “Lab-grown clean meat could be on sale by end of 2018, says producer”, Tissue culture “clean meat” already in 2018? I’ve long been looking forward to this.

Vitro Meat is meat grown in cell culture instead of inside animals. The first lab-grown meat was consumed in 2013 at a news conference in London (created by Dr. Mark Post at Maastricht University).

Matti Wilks, a doctoral student in psychology at the University of Queensland, Australia said: “On average, people see clean meat as more ethical and environmental than farmed meat, but less natural, tasty and appealing. I can’t imagine that people who don’t want to eat human meat now would suddenly feel motivated to eat human meat when produced via cellular agriculture.”