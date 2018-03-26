Fire at mall, killed 48 people and 16 people missing

The fire at the four-store Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo killed 64 people and 16 people were missing. Among the dead, many of them are children. The fire at the mall extinguished in the morning after burning the night. Parts of the building ruined and floors of the cinema hall had caved in places.

“More bodies were discovered during the inspection of the scene and we confirm the death toll is 48,” Deputy Emergencies Minister Vladlen Aksyonov said. 11 of the bodies had been found in the mall’s cinema. The shopping center opened in 2013, in the mall, also built inside included a petting zoo, children’s center and bowling.

“The alarm system didn’t work, people ran out screaming and in panic,” said a teenager, Milena, who had visited the mall with her parents.

The fire initiation started on the top floor but the reason of that wasn’t immediately known. The investigation is in progress. The mall is about 3,000 kilometers east of Moscow.

The tragic incidents is not only first in Russia, shopping mall fire in March 2015 killed 11 people in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan some 800 kilometres (500 miles) east of Moscow.

September 2013, 37 people were killed when a fire swept through a psychiatric hospital in the village of Luka in northwest Russia.