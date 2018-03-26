‘I have a dream’ speech rings once again in America

One of the most famous speeches in the history of America is “I have a dream”.

And decades later the powerful speech makes a comeback through a descendant.

The nine-year-old granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. made a rousing appearance at a huge protest for gun control in Washington on Saturday, saying that like the slain civil rights leader she too has a dream — “a gun-free world”.

Yolanda Rence King made a surprise appearance at the “March For Our Lives” rally, held near the National Mall where her grandfather delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.

“My grandfather had a dream that his four little children will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” she said.

“I have a dream that enough is enough,” she said. “And that this should be a gun-free world — period.”

She then led the rapt crowd in a chant. “Spread the word have you heard, all across the nation, we are going to be a great generation,” she said.