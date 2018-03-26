India must understand that Doklam is ours, says China

In a recent development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying claimed that Doklam belongs to China and urged that India should understand and accept this fact.

Chunying also said that China’s activities in Doklam are within their sovereign rights.

According to Chunying, Doklam belongs to China as per historical conventions and India must learn this. “Dokalam belongs to China because we have historical conventions. Last year thanks to our concerted efforts and our wisdom we properly resolved this issue. We hope the Indian side could learn some lessons from this and stick to the historical conventions and work with China to ensure the atmosphere in the border areas is conducive for the development of bilateral ties,” she said. She also rubbished Indian Ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale’s claim that Doklam happened as Beijing tried to alter the status quo in the disputed area. “China’s activities there are within our sovereign rights. There is no such thing as changing status quo,” she added.

Earlier, Mr Bambawale had remarked that India reacted in Doklam because the Chinese military changed the status quo in the area. He also added that the situation is not looking good in Doklam as the two nations have not been frank enough with each other on the issue. Earlier India’s Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that India is ready to face any kind of situation in Doklam.

Both the nations have not been enjoying the best of relationships since the Doklam standoff which lasted for 73 days in the previous year.