journalist-gets-killed-for-probing-possible-links-between-sand-mafia-and-police

In a shocking incident, an investigative journalist was run over by a dump truck in Madhya Pradesh while returning from the police station after reporting that his life was in danger. According to reports, the journalist has been investigating about a probable connection between the sand mafia and police officials in Bhind district.

The deceased journalist has been identified as Sandeep Sharma, who has been working as a journalist in a national news channel. According to reports, Sandeep was on his way back from the police station on a motorcycle when a dump truck coming from behind suddenly turned to the left and crushed him. The police are checking CCTV footages of the incident and sources say that incident was indeed a murder as the way in which the truck turned seemed suspicious.

Sources also made it clear that Sandeep was returning after filing a complaint at the police station and reported that his investigations have put his life in danger. Police investigations have said that a Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the journalist’s death.