Journalist killed in Bihar, alleged it is a conspiracy

A local journalist was among two people killed when an SUV rushed into their bike in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on Sunday night. However, the journalist’s family stated that it was a successful attempt of murder and a former village head was behind the brutal murder, police said on Monday. Police as saying that Ahmed Ali alias Harsu, the husband of the previous village head, had been arrested as locals by the reported case that burnt a vehicle and blocked the Arrah-Sasaram state highway demanding strict action against the culprits.

Naveen and his friend Vijay Singh, also a journalist, were on their way to Nahsi village when they were crushed to death by the SUV. Villagers had found the vehicle, but its occupants ran away. The mob burned down the SUV, Avakash Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Bhojpur, said. Meanwhile, Sanjay Kumar, SDPO, said police had come to know that there was an argument between the two sides before the incident. “We have been told that there was an argument between the two parties post which this incident took place. the Investigation will be done to bring out the truth and intercept the convicts,” Kumar said.

Rajesh, the brother of Naveen, who is a reported at a Hindi Daily, stated that, the guilties behind it Harsu and his son Dabloo. Nikhil, son of one of the journalists, said his father had got into an argument with someone before the incident and called it a “conspiracy”. “He had gone to have paan and got into argument with someone. While returning, he was hit by a Scorpio being driven by Harsu. There were two bikes behind it. He fled from the spot on one of the bikes.