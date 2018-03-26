King’s granddaughter’s heart touching speech at ‘March for Our Lives’

The United State of America saw a massive protest against the gun laws in the country.

A surprise guest appeared at the ‘March for Our Lives’ in Washington on Saturday to tell the crowd about a dream her grandfather had.

“My grandfather had a dream that his four little children will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character,” said 9-year-old Yolanda Renee King, the eldest granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr.

“I have a dream that enough is enough,” Kind added. “And that this should be a gun-free world, period.”

King then led the massive crowd in a chant, cheering, “Spread the word! Have you heard? All across the nation, we are going to be a great generation!”

Survivors of the deadly shooting rampage at a Parkland, Florida, high school are leading thousands Saturday in a March for Our Lives on Washington, delivering their impassioned pleas for stricter gun control law to the nation.

Building on the momentum of last week’s National School Walkout, these members of a generation raised on gun violence have rallied Americans around their cause while honoring the 17 students and faculty members killed on February 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The main event started at noon, with participants gathering hours earlier on Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol.

Hundreds of sister marches were held across the country and around the world as students, teachers, parents, survivors of school shootings and celebrities took their defiant message against gun violence and the gun lobby to the seats of power.

The youth-led movement started in the aftermath of the massacre with media appearances by survivors such as Kasky and Emma Gonzalez, has drawn celebrity support.

Singer Andra Day joined Baltimore’s Cardinal Shehan School Choir on stage to sing “Rise up” before the Washington crowd. Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Common and Lin-Manuel Miranda also participated.

In New York, former Beatle Paul McCartney told a leading news agency he marched because John Lennon was lost to gun violence in 1980.

“This is what we can do,” he said, “so I’m here to do it.”